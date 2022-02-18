KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 14,900 0
CSWIND 51,100 DN 400
POONGSAN 31,650 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 63,700 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 32,050 UP 400
Hansae 23,200 UP 50
KOLON IND 63,000 UP 600
HanmiPharm 260,500 UP 3,500
Meritz Financial 38,400 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 8,280 DN 70
emart 128,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 750
PIAM 43,700 UP 50
HANJINKAL 55,000 UP 100
DoubleUGames 50,800 UP 400
CUCKOO 17,750 UP 100
COSMAX 89,400 UP 2,100
MANDO 48,150 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,550 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,850 DN 450
Netmarble 101,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 274,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49600 UP100
ORION 99,300 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 UP 150
BGF Retail 166,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 128,000 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 15,600 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 469,500 UP 29,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 469,500 UP 13,000
SKBS 150,500 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 DN 50
KakaoBank 49,350 DN 50
HYBE 262,500 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 122,500 UP 4,500
DL E&C 119,500 UP 3,500
kakaopay 140,000 UP 6,500
SKSQUARE 54,200 0
(END)
