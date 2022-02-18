GKL 14,900 0

CSWIND 51,100 DN 400

POONGSAN 31,650 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 63,700 DN 1,400

Fila Holdings 32,050 UP 400

Hansae 23,200 UP 50

KOLON IND 63,000 UP 600

HanmiPharm 260,500 UP 3,500

Meritz Financial 38,400 DN 50

BNK Financial Group 8,280 DN 70

emart 128,500 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY349 00 DN550

KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 UP 750

PIAM 43,700 UP 50

HANJINKAL 55,000 UP 100

DoubleUGames 50,800 UP 400

CUCKOO 17,750 UP 100

COSMAX 89,400 UP 2,100

MANDO 48,150 DN 550

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 DN 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,550 0

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,850 DN 450

Netmarble 101,000 UP 500

KRAFTON 274,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49600 UP100

ORION 99,300 UP 800

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 UP 150

BGF Retail 166,000 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 128,000 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 15,600 UP 250

HYOSUNG TNC 469,500 UP 29,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 469,500 UP 13,000

SKBS 150,500 UP 2,500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 DN 50

KakaoBank 49,350 DN 50

HYBE 262,500 UP 2,500

SK ie technology 122,500 UP 4,500

DL E&C 119,500 UP 3,500

kakaopay 140,000 UP 6,500

SKSQUARE 54,200 0

(END)