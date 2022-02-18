Courts in Incheon, Daejeon rule against youth vaccine pass
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Courts in the central city of Daejeon and Incheon, west of Seoul, on Friday ruled against the government's plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccine pass system to include 12- to 18-year-olds, following recent similar decisions by courts in Seoul and Suwon.
The Daejeon District Court ruled in favor of 96 plaintiffs, including teenagers, who opposed the planned enforcement of the youth vaccine pass system in Daejeon, 150 kilometers south of Seoul.
The Incheon District Court in Incheon, 50 km west of Seoul, made the same ruling on the same day in a lawsuit filed by 80 citizens and activists.
Similarly, courts in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital, have recently ordered that vaccine pass requirements be halted for minors aged 12-18 at all facilities.
Since November, South Koreans over 18 have been required to present a vaccine pass or a negative PCR test conducted within the previous 48 hours to enter various multiuse facilities.
The government has said the planned inclusion of 12- to 18-year-olds in the vaccine pass program is to take effect on April 1, one month later than the original plan.
The Daejeon court said the youth vaccine pass mandate cannot be seen as reasonable, because teenagers aged 12 to 18 have a remarkably low rate of COVID-19 case severity and mortality. It said exclusion of 12- to 18-year-olds from vaccine pass mandate may not cause any significant adverse effect on public welfare.
Meanwhile, the same Daejeon court on Friday rejected a petition by about 1,500 citizens for the suspension of the government's decision to extend COVID-19-related social distancing restrictions, including business curfew and gathering limit.
"The need for restrictions on private gathering size and operating hours of multiuse facilities is recognized to prevent the spread of the omicron variant," the court said.
