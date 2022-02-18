2 booked for probe over deaths of Ahn's campaign workers
CHEONAN, South Korea, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Two officials of an election campaign bus manufacturer were booked on charges of manslaughter by negligence Friday, three days after two campaign workers for minor opposition presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo were found dead in a campaign bus in an accident, police said.
On Tuesday, a local campaign chief and a bus driver for Ahn of the centrist People's Party were found dead inside a campaign vehicle parked on a road in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, apparently due to gas poisoning from a generator powering an LED screen.
The Chungnam Police Agency said it booked the owner of the company that manufactured the vehicle and an unidentified company official in connection to the accident and is conducting further investigation into the case.
Ahn suspended his campaign and attended the deceased workers' funerals after the accident took place, but he will resume campaigning this weekend, according to his officials.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
-
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating