S. Korea to test-fire L-SAM missile interceptor next week: sources

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to test-fire a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development next week, military sources said Friday amid growing concerns over North Korea's evolving missile threats.

The state-run Agency for Defense Development is set to conduct the launch at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on Wednesday, the sources said, in an indication the L-SAM development process is in its last stage.

The South Korean military has been seeking to deploy the interceptor by 2026 as part of the country's multilayered, low-tier missile defense program. The L-SAM is designed to shoot down incoming missiles at altitudes of around 50-60 kilometers.

The launch plan came amid speculation the military could advance the timing for the L-SAM deployment, as a series of North Korean missile launches last month, including a hypersonic missile test, raised questions over the South's interception capabilities.

If deployed, the L-SAM interceptor would form a key part of South Korea's anti-missile program, which includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile and a medium-range surface-to-air missile.

The U.S. Forces Korea also runs a THAAD anti-missile battery in South Korea.

