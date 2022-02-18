Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Appeals court raises jail term for Optimus CEO to 40 years over massive investment scam

All News 18:07 February 18, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul appellate court on Friday hiked up the prison sentence to 40 years for the CEO of private equity investment firm Optimus Asset Management, accused of fraud in one of the country's largest investment scams.

Kim Jae-hyun, the head of Optimus, was sentenced to 25 years by a lower court in July last year.

He allegedly raised more than 1.3 trillion won (US$1.08 billion) from thousands of private and institutional investors between April 2018 and June 2020, promising the money will be invested in low-risk assets involving public institutions.

However, the money was invested in risky assets or used to refund investors, eventually failing to redeem much of the invested money to clients.

The Seoul High Court also ordered a forfeiture of 75.2 billion won, along with a fine of 500 million won in the ruling, the same as the lower court's verdict.

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#investment scam #court
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!