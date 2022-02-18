Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Speed skaters well out of medals in men's 1,000m,

All News 18:46 February 18, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean speed skaters Cha Min-kyu and Kim Min-seok finished way outside medal contention in the men's 1,000m race at Beijing 2022 on Friday.

In their final races at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, Cha finished 18th place out of 30 at 1:09.69. Kim was further back in 24th place at 1:10.08.

Cha Min-kyu of South Korea competes in the men's 1,000m speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands won gold in 1:07.92, 0.40 second ahead of Laurent Dubreuil of Canada. Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway took home bronze in 1:08.48.

Not all is lost for the skaters in Beijing: Cha earlier won silver in the 500m, and Kim took bronze in the 1,500m.

With one more day of speed skating races left here, those two are the only medals South Korea has won at the oval so far.

Kim Min-seok of South Korea competes in the men's 1,000m speed skating race at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Beijing Winter Olympics #speed skating
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!