Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:07 February 19, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-3 Sunny 30

Incheon 02/-3 Cloudy 30

Suwon 03/-4 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 05/-3 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 07/02 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 05/-2 Sunny 60

Gwangju 06/00 Snow 30

Jeju 07/06 Rain 60

Daegu 07/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/03 Sleet 60

(END)

