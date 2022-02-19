(Olympics) Speed skaters Chung Jae-won, Lee Seung-hoon win silver, bronze medals in men's mass start
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Chung Jae-won and Lee Seung-hoon grabbed silver and bronze medals in the men's mass start in speed skating at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, for South Korea's third and fourth medals from the long track event.
Chung finished just behind Bart Swings of Belgium for the silver, and Lee took third place in a photo finish at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.
This was the final day of the speed skating competition in Beijing.
This is Chung's second career Olympic medal. He was a member of the silver medal-winning team in the men's team pursuit at PyeongChang 2018.
In the mass start four years ago, Chung acted as a pacemaker for teammate Lee Seung-hoon, who skated to gold. In Beijing, this time, Chung beat Lee by a hair in a symbolic passing of the torch.
With this bronze, Lee became the most decorated Winter Olympian from South Korea. He has collected six medals -- two golds, three silvers and one bronze -- across four Olympic Games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
