(LEAD) (Olympics) Once teen prodigy, speed skater Chung Jae-won comes into his own with mass start silver

"Just because I was Seung-hoon's pacemaker four years ago, it doesn't mean I am feeling extra happy to beat him today," Chung said. "I was able to grow as a skater because I had that experience as the pacemaker. I am just thrilled to be on the podium with Seung-hoon. He is a mass start legend. He gave me so many tips and we were able to come up with a successful strategy together."

