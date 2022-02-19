(Olympics) Wounded speed skater gets healing from inspirational support
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- From an earlier surgery to repair a torn ligament, South Korean speed skater Kim Bo-reum has stitch marks on her knee. What you can't see is the emotional scar running even deeper inside her.
Kim's healing from what can only be described as a bizarre incident from four years ago has been an ongoing process. And the 29-year-old took another important step forward in her recovery on Saturday at Beijing 2022.
Kim did not win a medal in the women's mass start, as she lost steam toward the end and finished fifth at the National Speed Skating Oval. She was trying to return to the podium after winning silver in that event. But Kim said her result, along with the support she had been getting from people back home, should be enough to nudge her a little further away from the past she'd rather forget.
"As I was preparing for Beijing, my biggest fear was that I'd be back in the spotlight and no one would cheer for me," Kim said, choking back on tears. "I was afraid of competing in the Olympics again, but each and every word of support gave me so much strength. I wouldn't even have finished fifth without it."
Kim was referring to a women's team pursuit race in 2018. Kim had left her senior teammate, Noh Seon-yeong, well behind the pack as she crossed the finish line. Teams are timed when the last skater crosses the line in the team pursuit, and skaters generally stay tightly bunched as a unit.
Kim was accused of embarrassing Noh on purpose and was also heavily criticized for taking jabs at Noh in an interview immediately after the race. The angry public turned its back on her, with hundreds and thousands of people filing an online petition to kick Kim off the Olympic team.
The sports ministry opened an investigation into the situation and cleared Kim of any wrongdoing in May 2018. Besieged for months by cyberbullying, Kim was hospitalized for excessive stress and received extensive psychiatric treatment because of an adjustment disorder accompanied by panic attacks.
That Kim even made it to Beijing was an accomplishment in and of itself. And Kim said she was glad to have made the trip despite her emotional challenges.
"I think all that hurt from the past four years has been healed a bit here," Kim said. "I am even happier now than when I was after winning the (silver) medal. I now know what it feels like to have support from people. I think I am going to be fine.
Kim had another small victory on Wednesday while in Beijing for the Olympics. Kim won a damage suit against Noh, who was ordered to pay Kim 3 million won (US$2,500) in compensation for hurling curses and other verbal abuse toward Kim in days leading up to PyeongChang 2018.
Kim, who had sought 200 million won, said the amount determined by the Seoul Central District Court doesn't come close to compensating for the mental anguish she'd suffered.
"The fact that I was deeply hurt but survived the ordeal doesn't change," Kim added. "The amount of money ultimately doesn't matter, because I overcame that adversity.
"After PyeongChang, I wondered if I would ever be able to skate again," Kim continued. "But four years passed and here I am. Having gone through so much already, I think I can accomplish anything if I can put my mind to it."
Among the inspiring messages she has received, Kim said the one that stood out read, "In our hearts, you're already a gold medalist."
Kim also reserved a few words for herself.
"I'd like to thank myself for battling for four years and not giving up," the teary Kim said. "I should also tell myself to take it easy from now and smile more."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
