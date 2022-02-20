Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 20, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon -1/-8 Sunny 10
Suwon 00/-8 Sunny 0
Cheongju 00/-6 Sunny 0
Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 01/-11 Sunny 0
Gangneung 03/-7 Sunny 0
Jeonju 02/-6 Sunny 20
Gwangju 02/-4 Snow 20
Jeju 04/01 Snow 60
Daegu 03/-5 Sunny 0
Busan 05/-4 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
Most Saved
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss ways to engage N. Korea
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(Olympics) Teammates grab speed skating medals on penultimate day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day amid omicron spread
-
Satellite imagery suggests ongoing operation of N. Korea's nuclear reactor: U.S. monitors
-
(LEAD) Courts in three cities rule against youth vaccine pass
-
S.Korea reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day amid omicron spread