Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 20, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-8 Sunny 10

Suwon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-6 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-7 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 01/-11 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-7 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-6 Sunny 20

Gwangju 02/-4 Snow 20

Jeju 04/01 Snow 60

Daegu 03/-5 Sunny 0

Busan 05/-4 Sunny 0

