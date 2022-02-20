Seoul to make parks, forests more accessible via 180-bln won project
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Sunday it will launch a 180 billion won (US$150 million) project to link parks and other green spaces with "green roads" in an effort to make urban green spaces more accessible.
Under the Green Road Project, the city government plans to renovate and create eco-friendly roads spanning a total of 2,000 kilometers by 2026 that connect to the city's forests, parks, and other green areas.
About 1,600km of roads will be renovated while 400km will be created in various locations, including overpasses and pedestrian tunnels, it said.
The improved accessibility and continuity of the roads will provide people, including those with difficulties in using public transportation systems, with more opportunities to enjoy urban green spaces, the city government said in a statement.
