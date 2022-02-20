Samsung tops in global TV sales for 16th year
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. topped global TV sales for the 16th consecutive year in 2021 on increased sales of its high-end TVs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a global market research firm said Sunday.
Last year, Samsung Electronics accounted for 29.5 percent of the world's TV market in terms of the value of sales on higher demand for quantum dot light-emitting diodes (QLED) TVs, according to data from London-based market tracker Omdia.
Global TV shipments fell to 210 million units in 2021 from 217 million the previous year. Shipments are expected to reach around 217 million units this year.
The estimated shipments are at the lowest levels since 2017, as the pandemic-led demand for TV has peaked.
Samsung started mass production of quantum-dot (QD) OLED display panels last November in a gradual transition to more profitable, high-end QD displays from liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.
In January, Samsung unveiled its 2022 TV lineup at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including Micro LED and Neo QLED TVs in various sizes and with advanced features aimed at improving life at home during the pandemic.
Samsung said it plans to roll out QD-OLED TVs within this year, with an original shipments target of 1.5 million units.
With the planned launch, the global premium TV market is in for serious competition.
