2 members of K-pop girl group Momoland test positive for COVID-19
All News 11:55 February 20, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Two members of South Korean girl group Momoland have tested positive for the coronavirus during their trip in Mexico, their management agency said Sunday.
"Hyebin and Nancy tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico," MLD Entertainment said in a statement.
The six-member group was visiting Mexico to promote its new digital single, seeking to advance into the Central and South American market.
Another member, Jooe, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has fully recovered.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
Most Saved
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(Olympics) S. Korean You Young to perform right after Valieva in short program, pending doping decision
-
(Olympics) Teammates grab speed skating medals on penultimate day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day amid omicron spread
-
Satellite imagery suggests ongoing operation of N. Korea's nuclear reactor: U.S. monitors
-
(LEAD) New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Ruling party unilaterally advances extra budget bill