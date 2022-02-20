(LEAD) Yoon leads Lee by between 4.2 and 9.1 percentage points: polls
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with results of 3 more polls; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung by between 4.2 and 9.1 percentage points in public support, four polls showed Sunday.
In a Realmeter survey conducted on 3,043 adults from last Sunday to Friday, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party earned 42.9 percent, while Lee of the liberal Democratic Party earned 38.7 percent.
The gap between Yoon and Lee widened to 4.2 percentage points from the previous week's 2.5 percentage points. The latest survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, was in third place with 8.3 percent support, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party with 3.2 percent.
Asked to pick the candidate most likely to win, 49.4 percent chose Yoon, while 41.3 percent picked Lee.
In a poll of 1,012 adults conducted by Kantar Korea on Friday and Saturday, Yoon led Lee 41.3 percent to 32.2 percent.
Ahn and Sim followed with 6.9 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.
When asked to pick the candidate most likely to win, 49.1 percent chose Yoon, while 33.9 percent opted for Lee.
The survey's margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
A Southern Post survey of 1,001 adults, also conducted on Friday and Saturday, found Yoon ahead of Lee with 40.2 percent support against Lee's 31.4 percent.
Ahn scored 8.2 percent, while Sim garnered 4.4 percent.
The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
In a poll of 2,015 adults conducted Friday and Saturday by People Networks Research, Yoon had 47.6 percent support against Lee's 39.8 percent.
Ahn and Sim earned 7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(Olympics) Teammates grab speed skating medals on penultimate day
-
(LEAD) New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
Yoon says N. Korea could carry out provocations while U.S. is focused on Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day amid omicron spread