Military reports 628 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:26 February 20, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The military on Sunday reported 628 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 12,197.

The new cases included 362 from the Army, 167 from the Air Force, 48 from the Navy, 23 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 22 from the Marine Corps, and six from the ministry.

Currently, 3,532 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

