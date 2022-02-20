Moon hails all S. Korean Olympic athletes as 'winners'
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in praised all South Korean athletes who competed in the Beijing Winter Olympics as "winners" as the games drew to a close Sunday.
Moon wrote in a Facebook post that he is pleased the 65 athletes and coaches on the national team finished their races "healthy and safe."
"In short track speed skating, we once again proved that we are the best in the world, and in long track speed skating, we delivered a good performance, to win nine medals, a total beyond our team's target," the president wrote.
"All of our athletes, who did their best at every moment, are praiseworthy and I am proud of them. You are all winners," he added.
Moon named individual athletes who competed in speed skating, cross-country skiing, figure skating, skeleton and other events, and expressed his appreciation for their performances.
South Korea finished the Beijing Winter Olympics with two gold medals, five silver medals and two bronze medals, all of them from short track and long track speed skating, to place 14th in the medal race.
