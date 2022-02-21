Korean-language dailies

-- Ahn Cheol-soo closes door on candidacy merger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Psychological antivirus barrier on verge of collapse as infected people keep quiet (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung 36.4 pct, Yoon Suk-yeol 43.3 pct, Ahn Cheol-soo 9.9 pct (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ahn vows to go his way, opposition merger collapses just before election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn says he will steadfastly go his way, withdraws offer of opposition merger (Segye Times)

-- Prices of 339 items, including private academy tuition fees and rice cookers, jump (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Beijing's time ends, N. Korea's and Russia's clocks tick again (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- People in 20s and 30s wanting to live in hometowns say there are no jobs to develop areas of specialty (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon reverses close lead with 42.4 pct vs. Lee's 36.9 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 781 patents sold by S. Korea 'boomerang' in lawsuits (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Investments made with borrowed money boomerang (Korea Economic Daily)

