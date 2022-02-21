(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 21)

The authorities should go all out to prevent a potential collapse of the country's healthcare system. The government has shifted its focus on treating critically ill patients, while allowing those with light symptoms to undergo at-home treatment. But if daily infections continue to increase by 100,000, the number of critically ill patients could rise by 400 each day. So it is a matter of time before filling the 2,651 available hospital beds for such patients. In that case, it will be inevitable to see more deaths from the pandemic. We urge the government to take tougher measures to prevent the worst-case scenario.

