Monday's weather forecast

February 21, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-6 Snow 60

Incheon 03/-5 Snow 10

Suwon 05/-8 Snow 10

Cheongju 05/-7 Sunny 20

Daejeon 06/-7 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 05/-12 Sunny 60

Gangneung 07/-5 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 06/-5 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/-3 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/02 Cloudy 30

Daegu 07/-7 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/-4 Cloudy 10

