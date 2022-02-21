Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports rise 13 pct in first 20 days of Feb.

All News 09:10 February 21, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports grew 13.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$34.30 billion in the Feb. 1-20 period, compared with $30.34 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken on Feb. 11, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

