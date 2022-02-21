Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance net soars 42.5 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. said Monday its earnings soared more than 42 percent in 2021 from a year earlier on the car insurance division's switch to profit.
Net income came to 1.09 trillion won (US$910 million) last year, up 42.5 percent from a year earlier, the leading non-life insurer said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income stood at 1.55 trillion won, up 36.9 percent from a year earlier, with sales edging up 1.9 percent to 19.65 trillion won.
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance is the non-life insurance arm of Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-controlled conglomerate.
