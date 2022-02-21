Lee, Yoon neck and neck at 43.7 pct vs. 42.2 pct: survey
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is neck and neck with main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol with 43.7 percent against 42.2 percent, a survey showed Monday.
In the survey by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI), Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 3.3 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party lost 1.3 percentage points.
The 1.5 percentage-point gap is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. The poll conducted on 1,002 adults last Friday and Saturday has a 95 percent confidence level.
In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 5.8 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 2.7 percent.
Huh Kyung-young of the National Revolutionary Party and Kim Dong-yeon of the New Wave earned 1.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
By age group, Lee won 53.8 percent support of voters in their 50s, while Yoon received 57.5 percent support among those older than 60, according to the survey.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 47.8 percent, while his disapproval rating was 49.8 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
(LEAD) New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread
-
Yoon says N. Korea could carry out provocations while U.S. is focused on Ukraine
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
-
(4th LD) Ahn drops proposal to merge campaigns, vows to finish race on his own