LG Energy Solution names senior Nvidia data scientist as new chief digital officer
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Monday it has named a senior data scientist at U.S. graphics chip giant Nvidia Corp. as its new chief digital officer (CDO), a move seen as intended at advancing its digital transformation efforts in battery manufacturing.
Pyun Kyung-suk will also serve as the head of a newly created division in charge of manufacturing automation to spearhead the transition of the global production bases to smart factories incorporating digital technologies, LGES said.
Pyun, who earned a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University, is known for his expertise in machine learning and three-dimensional display processing technology for consumer electronics, industrial manufacturing and cloud applications.
Pyun has also led AI automation projects for defect inspection on manufacturing products and those related to autonomous driving.
Before joining Nvidia, Pyun worked at Samsung Electronics Co. and HP Inc.
