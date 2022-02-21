Seoul stocks down late Mon. morning on Ukraine risk
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, as investors took to the sidelines over the Ukraine risk, which stemmed from concerns about Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 13.35 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,731.17 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul due to foreign and institutional sell-offs, with tech and chemical sectors leading the KOSPI's retreat.
The key stock index pared some of its earlier losses in the morning, backed by data on strong exports. South Korea's exports rose 13.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of February, according to customs data.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 0.94 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.52 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.1 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 1.75 percent.
Among gainers, pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics added 0.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,195.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.85 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
(LEAD) New infections over 100,000 for 3rd day on omicron spread
-
Yoon says N. Korea could carry out provocations while U.S. is focused on Ukraine
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
-
(4th LD) Ahn drops proposal to merge campaigns, vows to finish race on his own