KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 29,050 DN 50
GCH Corp 24,250 UP 500
LotteChilsung 168,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 185,000 UP 1,500
AmoreG 49,050 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 553,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,510 UP 60
POSCO 281,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 60,000 DN 2,000
SLCORP 25,550 0
Yuhan 56,600 UP 100
SamsungElec 74,200 DN 100
NHIS 11,750 DN 50
DongwonInd 222,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 40,950 UP 50
LS 48,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99900 UP700
GC Corp 198,000 UP 7,500
GS E&C 41,150 UP 1,250
TaekwangInd 1,039,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,670 UP 20
Daewoong 29,400 UP 50
BukwangPharm 11,350 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,400 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,000 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 41,250 0
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 UP 500
HITEJINRO 36,900 UP 1,600
TaihanElecWire 1,460 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 27,800 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 15,600 0
LX INT 27,200 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,500 UP 50
Kogas 35,600 DN 100
Hanwha 29,300 DN 150
DB HiTek 70,100 DN 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 UP 1,350
CJ 83,200 DN 600
