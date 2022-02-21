KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 6,470 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 1,800
KCC 323,000 UP 9,500
SKBP 79,200 UP 300
Daesang 23,350 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,445 0
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,850 DN 100
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 330,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 64,500 UP 800
Hyosung 83,300 0
KAL 30,050 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,785 UP 25
LG Corp. 77,200 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 115,000 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,600 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,600 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 94,200 DN 2,300
DL 61,500 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 50
KIA CORP. 78,900 UP 200
SK hynix 130,000 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 650,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 172,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,950 UP 20
SKC 134,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 26,650 UP 300
Ottogi 454,000 UP 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,080 DN 20
HtlShilla 81,300 UP 900
Hanmi Science 48,100 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 167,500 UP 500
Hanssem 74,300 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 160,500 UP 2,500
Mobis 228,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,150 DN 100
S-1 69,200 DN 500
KSOE 84,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,850 DN 100
(MORE)
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
(LEAD) New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
-
(Olympics) Bubble bursts: Beijing Winter Games end with muted celebration of athletes
-
(4th LD) Ahn drops proposal to merge campaigns, vows to finish race on his own