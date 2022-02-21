Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 February 21, 2022

MS IND 23,550 UP 600
OCI 97,400 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 41,450 DN 400
KorZinc 530,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 74,200 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 53,200 UP 2,300
S-Oil 82,200 DN 500
LG Innotek 319,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 1,500
HMM 30,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 UP 400
ZINUS 73,400 DN 200
KEPCO 22,600 0
SamsungSecu 42,600 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 UP 50
SKTelecom 54,700 DN 300
SNT MOTIV 43,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 37,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 140,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,600 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,035 UP 10
Hanon Systems 11,700 UP 400
SK 225,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 24,000 0
Hanchem 217,000 DN 2,500
DWS 54,100 DN 1,300
Handsome 35,950 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 20,900 UP 200
COWAY 71,500 0
DHICO 18,900 UP 400
Doosanfc 36,600 UP 50
LG Display 19,150 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 500
NAVER 318,000 0
Kakao 93,200 UP 1,800
NCsoft 484,000 DN 8,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 UP 600
IBK 11,150 0
KT&G 80,500 DN 300
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!