KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MS IND 23,550 UP 600
OCI 97,400 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 41,450 DN 400
KorZinc 530,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,560 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 74,200 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 53,200 UP 2,300
S-Oil 82,200 DN 500
LG Innotek 319,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 1,500
HMM 30,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 66,100 UP 400
ZINUS 73,400 DN 200
KEPCO 22,600 0
SamsungSecu 42,600 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 UP 50
SKTelecom 54,700 DN 300
SNT MOTIV 43,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 37,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 140,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,600 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,035 UP 10
Hanon Systems 11,700 UP 400
SK 225,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 24,000 0
Hanchem 217,000 DN 2,500
DWS 54,100 DN 1,300
Handsome 35,950 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 20,900 UP 200
COWAY 71,500 0
DHICO 18,900 UP 400
Doosanfc 36,600 UP 50
LG Display 19,150 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,850 UP 500
NAVER 318,000 0
Kakao 93,200 UP 1,800
NCsoft 484,000 DN 8,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 UP 600
IBK 11,150 0
KT&G 80,500 DN 300
(MORE)
