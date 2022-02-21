KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 27,250 UP 450
SamsungEng 23,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,290 0
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,800 DN 150
KT 32,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152500 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 18,300 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,600 DN 800
LGH&H 1,019,000 DN 21,000
LIG Nex1 64,000 UP 4,300
DongwonF&B 183,500 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 616,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 87,200 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,400 UP 600
KEPCO KPS 35,450 0
CJ CGV 26,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 UP 100
KIWOOM 99,800 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 161,500 UP 4,000
DSME 21,950 UP 350
HDSINFRA 6,720 DN 70
Huchems 22,000 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,500 UP 2,500
DWEC 5,770 UP 60
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,850 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 379,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,900 UP 700
KIH 79,300 DN 400
GS 40,450 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 3,105 DN 55
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,400 DN 700
AMOREPACIFIC 191,000 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 32,100 UP 50
FOOSUNG 20,200 DN 350
SK Innovation 208,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 31,500 DN 150
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
(LEAD) New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
(Olympics) Bubble bursts: Beijing Winter Games end with muted celebration of athletes
(4th LD) Ahn drops proposal to merge campaigns, vows to finish race on his own