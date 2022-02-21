KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 63,300 DN 400
Hansae 22,700 DN 500
Youngone Corp 42,000 DN 1,250
CSWIND 51,400 UP 300
GKL 15,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 500
HanmiPharm 263,000 UP 2,500
Meritz Financial 38,150 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 8,140 DN 140
KOLON IND 62,200 DN 800
DoubleUGames 51,100 UP 300
CUCKOO 17,700 DN 50
COSMAX 90,000 UP 600
Doosan Bobcat 37,650 UP 100
MANDO 47,750 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 767,000 UP 10,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 UP 550
emart 127,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY350 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 43,900 UP 1,700
PIAM 43,550 DN 150
HANJINKAL 55,400 UP 400
Netmarble 101,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 273,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49550 DN50
ORION 100,500 UP 1,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 0
BGF Retail 166,000 0
SKCHEM 126,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 15,600 0
HYOSUNG TNC 472,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 463,500 DN 6,000
SKBS 151,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,500 DN 350
KakaoBank 48,900 DN 450
HYBE 275,500 UP 13,000
SK ie technology 121,000 DN 1,500
DL E&C 124,000 UP 4,500
kakaopay 140,500 UP 500
SKSQUARE 55,800 UP 1,600
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
(LEAD) New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
(Olympics) Bubble bursts: Beijing Winter Games end with muted celebration of athletes
(4th LD) Ahn drops proposal to merge campaigns, vows to finish race on his own