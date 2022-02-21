S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 21, 2022
All News 16:34 February 21, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.502 1.496 +0.6
2-year TB 2.159 2.138 +2.1
3-year TB 2.363 2.322 +4.1
10-year TB 2.770 2.728 +4.2
2-year MSB 2.128 2.116 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.949 2.916 +3.3
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
