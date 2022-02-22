(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
Lee vows to push back COVID-19 curfew to midnight if elected
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's total COVID-19 caseload surpasses 2 million on omicron spread
-
New infections dip below 100,000 amid omicron spread