Korean-language dailies

-- Russia sends troops; Ukraine war on hair trigger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Russia sends troops into pro-Moscow regions; blood-red tensions rising in Ukraine (Kookmin Daily)

-- Russian troops enter eastern Ukraine; U.S, EU work on sanctions (Donga Ilbo)

-- Putin orders 'Ukraine invasion'; West immediately imposes sanctions (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine; Biden counterattacks with sanctions (Segye Times)

-- Putin crosses line (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ukraine in crisis, sorrow of having no allies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Putin pulls trigger by sending troops; Ukraine crisis at critical crossroads (Hankyoreh)

-- Ukraine flashpoint nearing fire (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Russia orders troops into Ukraine; stock market falters (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Ukraine shock' slams global market (Korea Economic Daily)

