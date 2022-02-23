Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Russia sends troops; Ukraine war on hair trigger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Russia sends troops into pro-Moscow regions; blood-red tensions rising in Ukraine (Kookmin Daily)
-- Russian troops enter eastern Ukraine; U.S, EU work on sanctions (Donga Ilbo)
-- Putin orders 'Ukraine invasion'; West immediately imposes sanctions (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine; Biden counterattacks with sanctions (Segye Times)
-- Putin crosses line (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ukraine in crisis, sorrow of having no allies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Putin pulls trigger by sending troops; Ukraine crisis at critical crossroads (Hankyoreh)
-- Ukraine flashpoint nearing fire (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Russia orders troops into Ukraine; stock market falters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Ukraine shock' slams global market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Virus guidelines puzzle teachers, parents (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine (Korea Herald)
-- Rival candidates seek different strategies to fix ties with Japan (Korea Times)
