Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. begins to sanction Russia; doors to dialogue closed (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee only brags about himself, while Yoon only attacks ruling camp (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden starts with cutting Putin's purse strings (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden tightens Putin's purse strings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Infections 'doubling' for 5 weeks; deaths also spike (Segye Times)
-- Only S. Korea left out in U.S. sanctions against Russia (Chosun Ilbo)
-- DDos attack hit Ukraine; websites of banks, government paralyzed (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Only couple of gas masks were equipped' ... working 76 hrs exposed to toxic materials (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden's triple pressure on 'Putin's gamble' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Death from overwork applicable to serious accidents punishment act'; prosecution expands scope of punishment (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Counterattack from Chinese carmaker; plans to produce electric truck in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Vaccines for kids from 5 to 11 are finally approved (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nations back up tough talk against Russia with sanctions (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul remains passive on U.S.-led sanctions against Russia (Korea Times)
