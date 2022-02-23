(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 23)

Gwangju residents expressed discontent at their poor shopping options in comparison to other metropolitan cities such as Incheon, Daejeon, Daegu and Ulsan. Though Gwangju is the sixth most populous city with 1.44 million people, it has no shopping complexes such as Starfield, and a domestic retailer opened Gwangju's first warehouse discount store on Jan. 21. Costco, an American multinational warehouse discount chain, operates stores in Seoul, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan, Ulsan, Incheon and others, but not in Gwangju.