(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 22)

However, the candidates have failed to present any measures to increase tax rates or reduce spending, raising concerns that the country will face economic difficulties after the election. More worrisome is the fact that the candidates are desperate to win the election at any cost, offering numerous pledges that will require a huge amount of money. The nation will likely suffer from the fallout of the March 9 election regardless of whoever wins. The rival candidates should explain how they will carry out their pledges without widening the fiscal deficit further.

