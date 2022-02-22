(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 22)

The elders urged a new president to abandon the mighty power of the past unless it is backed by the Constitution. To end such omnipotent presidential power, he must commit to a Constitutional amendment to share his power with the legislature, government ministers and local governments in a balanced way. If a Constitutional revision is too difficult, a new president must at least end the Blue House-centered governance system and ensure the independence of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, not to mention respecting recommendations by a prime minister to recruit government ministers. A new president should heed such advice for the sake of this country.

