(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 23)

On Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) warned that daily cases could hover between 140,000 to 270,000 over the next couple of weeks. The number of critically-ill patients and death toll can increase from neglected patients under home treatment. The government has kept up rigid control over Covid-19 through mandatory testing, tracking and treatment over the last two years. But after the number surged with the arrival of the Omicron variant, the government has come to give up on quarantine measures. People are on their own to avoid infection and falling seriously illness. Home treatment can hardly be described as treatment because most patients must endure without any prescription medicine.