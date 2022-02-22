Today in Korean history
Feb. 23
1904 -- The Korea-Japan Protocol is signed. The agreement imposed by Japan states that the Korean government must accept Japanese recommendations on the modernization of its facilities and provide strategic bases for Japanese troops if a third country invades Korea. On the pretext of providing protection from other countries, Japan geared up its efforts for the colonization of Korea. The country fell under Japanese rule in 1910 and regained sovereignty in 1945 following the defeat of Japan in World War II.
1960 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Malaysia.
2006 -- North Korea agrees to help confirm the fate of South Koreans missing during and after the 1950-53 Korean War. The agreement came at the end of three-day talks between the two countries' Red Cross officials.
2014 -- Hundreds of people from South and North Korea meet their long-lost relatives for the first time in more than six decades on the first of three days of family reunions at Mount Kumgang.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un departs for Hanoi by train for a second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump slated for Feb. 27-28. Kim's train traveled through China all the way to Vietnam.
2020 -- South Korea postpones the first day of the 2020 school year, set to start March 2, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
