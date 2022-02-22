1904 -- The Korea-Japan Protocol is signed. The agreement imposed by Japan states that the Korean government must accept Japanese recommendations on the modernization of its facilities and provide strategic bases for Japanese troops if a third country invades Korea. On the pretext of providing protection from other countries, Japan geared up its efforts for the colonization of Korea. The country fell under Japanese rule in 1910 and regained sovereignty in 1945 following the defeat of Japan in World War II.

