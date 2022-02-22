Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-8 Sunny 20

Incheon -1/-7 Sunny 20

Suwon 00/-8 Sunny 20

Cheongju 02/-7 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 02/-7 Cloudy 40

Chuncheon 01/-11 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 03/-5 Sunny 0

Jeonju 02/-5 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 03/-4 Cloudy 30

Jeju 06/02 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/-5 Sunny 20

Busan 06/-3 Cloudy 20

(END)

