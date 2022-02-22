Moon to preside over NSC meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis
All News 09:14 February 22, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting, set to take place at Cheong Wa Dae at 11 a.m., comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.
