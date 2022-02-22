Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to preside over NSC meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

All News 09:14 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The meeting, set to take place at Cheong Wa Dae at 11 a.m., comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a meeting with his aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

#Moon Jae-in #Ukraine crisis
