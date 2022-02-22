(LEAD) Moon to preside over NSC meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para)
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will preside over a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The meeting, set to take place at Cheong Wa Dae at 11 a.m., comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.
Moon is expected to use the meeting to discuss measures to protect South Korean nationals and minimize damage to South Korean businesses based in Ukraine.
As of last Saturday, 68 South Korean nationals remained in Ukraine and Seoul's foreign ministry has been looking at evacuation plans in the event of an emergency.
Moon is also expected to discuss the government's response to growing uncertainties in the domestic economy and financial markets amid concerns over a hike in energy, grain and other prices.
Moon addressed the issue during a government meeting last week, saying the government needs to support exporters and South Korean businesses in Ukraine and act preemptively against supply and demand fears in the energy, raw materials and grain sectors.
