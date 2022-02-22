Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Moon says Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected

All News 13:55 February 22, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Moon's remarks; CHANGES headline, photo)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Moon made the remarks during a National Security Council meeting convened after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

"Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," he said.

President Moon Jae-in addresses a meeting of the National Security Council at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 22, 2022, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Countries around the world must come together and work for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine. South Korea will actively participate in these efforts as a responsible member of the international community," he said.

Moon also instructed officials to prepare thoroughly to protect South Korean nationals in Ukraine and come up with measures to minimize the fallout from the crisis for the South Korean economy.

As of Sunday, 64 South Korean nationals remained in Ukraine, and Seoul's foreign ministry has been looking at evacuation plans in the event of an emergency.

Moon previously addressed the crisis during a government meeting last week, saying the government needs to support exporters and South Korean businesses in Ukraine, and act preemptively against supply and demand fears in the energy, raw materials and grain sectors.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Moon Jae-in #Ukraine crisis
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!