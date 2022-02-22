S. Korean, Indian FMs discuss ways to deepen ties in France meeting
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and India have met in France to discuss regional issues and ways to expand cooperation and exchanges in various areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sat down with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Paris on Monday (local time) on the eve of the Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum 2022.
They were invited to the France-hosted forum, along with over 50 foreign ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region, which was meant to address challenges in digital technology, security and climate issues.
The ministers had discussions on ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation for regional issues to bolster their special strategic partnership signed in 2015, the ministry said.
They also vowed efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges at various levels, which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
45,000 fans allowed to attend BTS concerts next month
-
Actor Park effectively wraps up active-duty Navy service