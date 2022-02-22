Samsung Life Insurance net rises 16.1 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top life insurer Samsung Life Insurance Co. said Tuesday its earnings swelled more than 16 percent in 2021 on increased investment income.
Consolidated net profit came to 1.47 trillion won (US$1.23 billion) last year, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, Samsung Life Insurance said in a statement.
The company attributed the solid increase in its 2021 bottom line to special dividends from Samsung Electronics Co. and other income.
Samsung Life Insurance is the largest shareholder in Samsung Electronics Co., the flagship of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group, with a stake of about 8 percent
Samsung Life Insurance, the insurance arm of Samsung Group, said its assets came to 341.4 trillion won as of the end of December last year.
The insurance firm said its risk-based capital ratio stood at 305 percent, one of the best among local players.
The RBC ratio -- the actual solvency capital divided by the minimum solvency capital required -- measures an insurer's ability to absorb losses and pay insurance money to policyholders, with local financial authorities advising a ratio of 150 percent or more.
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
45,000 fans allowed to attend BTS concerts next month
-
Yoon vows to scrap nuclear phase-out policy