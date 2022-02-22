Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to take part in India-led joint naval exercise: sources

All News 11:14 February 22, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy plans to participate in a multilateral naval exercise led by India starting later this week, informed sources said Tuesday.

A Navy frigate with around 100 troops on board is heading to the Indian Ocean for Milan 2022, slated to run from Friday to March 4.

The biennial exercise is aimed at improving counter-piracy capabilities and interoperability, they added. It was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

colin@yna.co.kr
