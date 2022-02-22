Ex-lawmaker Kwak indicted over alleged bribery in connection with development scandal
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a former opposition lawmaker accused of accepting bribes in the form of severance pay for his son from an asset firm at the center of a massive development corruption scandal.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office indicted Kwak Sang-do, former lawmaker of the main opposition People Power Party, on three counts of charges, including bribery and violation of the Public Fund Act, in the case surrounding the 2015 Daejang-dong district development project in the city of Seongnam, south of Seoul.
Kwak is alleged to have received 5 billion won (US$4.17 million) of graft from Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, a previously unheard-of asset firm responsible for the project, in the name of severance pay for his son, who had worked at the company for about six years.
He was allegedly help the asset firm form a consortium with KEB-Hana Bank for the project.
Prosecutors also suspect that Kwak received 50 million won as illegal political funds from Nam Wook, a partner and a key figure in the development project, in April 2016 near the time of the 20th National Assembly general election.
The corruption scandal has received intense media coverage as the project was carried out when Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, was mayor of Seongnam. Kwak gave up his parliamentary seat last year following allegations of his involvement in the scandal.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
Moon urges unvaccinated people to get Novavax vaccine