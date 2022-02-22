Local streamer Watcha to launch new platform with music, webtoons
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Watcha, a homegrown over-the-top service, said Tuesday it plans to kick off a new platform that provides music and webtoon contents in addition to its current video streaming service.
The latest move comes amid growing competition in the local video streaming market led by global streaming giant Netflix, followed by homegrown players Wavve and Tving.
"Watcha will evolve from our current video streaming service provider into an integrated entertainment subscription service ... this will allow users to watch, listen and enjoy all at once," Chief Operating Officer Won Ji-hyun said during a press conference.
Watcha said it plans to launch the new subscription-based platform that "transcends the boundaries between contents" within this year. On the new platform, subscribers can get easy access to various contents, such as to the soundtrack of a movie right after watching the film.
The company said it aims to expand its service into the global market to reach 100 million subscribers by 2030.
Watcha started out as a movie recommendation service in 2011, before kicking off as an OTT platform in 2016.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
Moon urges unvaccinated people to get Novavax vaccine