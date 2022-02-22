BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- V, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, has fully recovered from COVID-19 and been released from isolation, his agency said Tuesday.
The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, tested positive a week ago after experiencing a mild sore throat.
"V was released from isolation today as he was confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19," Big Hit Music said on the group's online fan community platform Weverse.
He completed vaccination and showed no extraordinary symptoms while treating himself at home, according to the agency.
"He had a mild fever and sore throat at the early stage of the treatment but was healed completely," it added.
The star also shared the news on his Instagram account Monday, saying, "Thank you for worrying about me. I've fully recovered thanks to you."
He became the fifth BTS member to have recovered from the coronavirus after Suga, RM and Jin in December and Jimin last month.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
BTS' V tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily virus cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Firefighters battling wildfire spreading in coastal county of Yeongdeok
-
Full remote classes allowed at schools for 2 weeks amid looming virus peak: gov't
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases again near 100,000 over raging omicron
-
U.S. says deployment of latest Apache helicopters to S. Korea complete
-
Man sentenced to 3 yrs in prison for putting bathroom cleaner into patient's IV line
-
Moon urges unvaccinated people to get Novavax vaccine