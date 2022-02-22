3-yr prison term confirmed for ex-Busan mayor due to waiving of appeal
BUSAN, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- A three-year prison sentence has been confirmed for former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don, who was convicted of sexually assaulting female employees at work, as he decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court, judicial officials said Tuesday.
The Busan High Court approved the prison sentence by a lower court for Oh on charges of sexually assaulting two female employees of the city government in 2018 and 2020, respectively, during a hearing on Feb. 9.
Oh, who stepped down as mayor of the nation's second-largest city in April 2020, was also convicted of inflicting post traumatic stress on one of the victims and defaming YouTubers who raised sexual assault accusations against him.
But Oh has given up his right to appeal and the prosecution did not file an appeal within the designated period, leading to the confirmation of his three-year jail term, the officials said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
